ARDEN ARCADE (CBS13) — Two people have been taken to the hospital after a crash involving four vehicles in the Arden Arcade area Thursday morning.
The crash happened a little after 9 a.m. near Watt and Whitney avenues.
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but at least four cars were involved. One of the drivers was rear-ended and was catapulted over the center median – ending up facing the wrong way.
Several vehicles ended up with significant damage. Debris was also scattered across the roadway.
In total, two people were rushed to the hospital. Witnesses at the scene said one of the people hurt was a pregnant woman.
The cars have since been moved out of the roadway, but drivers should expect slow traffic through the area the rest of the morning.