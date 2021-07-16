FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — The identity of the woman killed in an apparent domestic incident in Fairfield last month has been released.
Fairfield police said officers responded to the 200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue back on July 8 to investigate a possible case of domestic violence. At the scene, officers found a woman dead.
Officers say the suspect, 34-year-old Fairfield resident Hugo Avelinomedina, had already taken off by the time they arrived, but he was later caught in San Rafael.
Avelinomedina was charged with murder, a violation of probation and other domestic violence-related crimes.
On Friday, Fairfield police identified the woman killed as 36-year-old Fairfield resident Erika Avelino.
On Friday, Fairfield police identified the woman killed as 36-year-old Fairfield resident Erika Avelino.

Exactly how Erika died has not been disclosed.
Police say the case is still being investigated.