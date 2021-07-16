LODI (CBS13) — Detectives are asking for the public’s help in the case of a Lodi man suspected of killing his own father.
The incident happened back on May 27. According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office, 65-year-old Rodger Nielson was found dead in his Lodi home that day. He was the victim of a homicide, detectives believe.
Detectives arrested Rodger's 31-year-old son Richard Nielson and charged him with murder.
However, on Friday, detectives announced they are still looking for anyone who may have any other information relevant to the case. People are being urged to reach out to detectives by calling the sheriff’s office.
Exactly how Rodger Nielson was killed has not been detailed.
Richard Nielson remains in custody and is awaiting trial, detectives say.