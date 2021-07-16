WEIMAR (CBS13) – At least one structure was destroyed Friday due to a fire in the community of Weimar, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said.
The blaze was burning along Ponderosa Way just off Interstate 80. The structure destroyed was described as a mobile home-type of trailer.READ MORE: Biz Markie, Pioneering Rapper Known For Hit ‘Just A Friend,’ Dies At 57
No injuries have been reported.READ MORE: Police Investigating Possible Follow Home Robbery That Targeted Elderly Roseville Couple
The sheriff’s office said Friday evening that deputies were going door-to-door advising people to get out.
Cameras in the area captured a large plume of smoke covering the area.MORE NEWS: Arden Neighbors React To Arrests In Foiled Terror Plot At Sacramento Democratic Headquarters
This is a developing story. More details to come.