CERES (CBS13) – A driver who sped away from a traffic stop died after crashing into a semi-truck in Ceres, police said on Saturday.
According to the Ceres Police Department, the traffic stop was attempted shortly after 6 p.m. on a silver Volkswagen Beatle along Central Avenue at Herndon Road.
The driver failed to stop and sped northbound on Central Avenue. Ceres police said the driver lost control as he was approaching Hatch Road and collided with the semi-truck.
Both the driver and passenger had to be extricated from the Volkswagen, Ceres police said the driver died at the scene and the passenger was taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries. As of 9:45 p.m., the passenger’s condition was unknown.
The identities of the pair have not yet been released.
The Ceres Police Department said the California Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.