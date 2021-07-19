SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Firefighters were out early battling a grass fire along the American River Parkway Monday morning.
The fire was first reported a little before 5 a.m. Sacramento Fire says the incident was in some dense vegetation near mile marker 4 along the lower American River Parkway.READ MORE: PG&E Equipment May Be Linked To 30,000-Acre Dixie Fire, Preliminary Report Reveals
Crews reported that the flames were contained by a little after 6 a.m.
Incident info: 1 acre fire in dense vegetation near mile marker 4 in the Lower American River Parkway. The fire has been extinguished and mop up is underway. No injuries. This incident is being investigated. pic.twitter.com/Sjne2opKVIREAD MORE: California Launches Largest Free School Lunch Program In US
— Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) July 19, 2021
No injuries were reported. Mop-up work is under way, so expect to see some fire crews in the area for the time being.MORE NEWS: DUI Arrest Made After Galt Woman, 65, Killed In Series Of Collisions
Exactly how the fire started is now under investigation.