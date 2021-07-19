CBSN SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Firefighters were out early battling a grass fire along the American River Parkway Monday morning.

The fire was first reported a little before 5 a.m. Sacramento Fire says the incident was in some dense vegetation near mile marker 4 along the lower American River Parkway.

Crews reported that the flames were contained by a little after 6 a.m.

No injuries were reported. Mop-up work is under way, so expect to see some fire crews in the area for the time being.

Exactly how the fire started is now under investigation.