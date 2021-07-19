LINDA (CBS13) – A shooting that happened near Yuba College in the town of Linda is now being investigated as a homicide after the victim died, authorities said on Monday.
The Yuba County Sheriff's Office said the victim, a 23-year-old Olivehurst man, died sometime last week and there have been no arrests.
On Tuesday, July 13 at around 12:45 a.m., deputies were called out to the 2300 block of N. Beale Road in east Linda on multiple reports of a shooting outside of an apartment complex near the college, the sheriff's office said.
When they arrived, deputies reportedly found the gunshot victim lying in the road with life-threatening injuries. He was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital in critical condition before being transferred to the Sacramento area, where he later died.
The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with further information is asked to contact the Yuba County Sheriff Investigations Unit at 530-749-7777.