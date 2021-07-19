ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — A garage fire that spread to a nearby detached unit of another home left two people injured early Monday morning.
Roseville Fire says their crews responded to the scene in the Theiles Manor neighborhood just before 3 a.m. Firefighters quickly went to work and made sure everyone had gotten out safely.
Flames damaged the detached garage of one home and then spread to a granny unit of a home next door, firefighters say. It appears the garage suffered significant damage, but no estimated cost has been released.
Two people had to be treated at the scene for minor injuries, firefighters say.
Exactly what started the fire is now under investigation.