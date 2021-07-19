SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Traffic along southbound Highway 99 through south Sacramento is moving very slow due to a big rig crash.
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but a big rig ended up wedged under the overpass.
A SigAlert has been issued by California Highway Patrol. Drivers should avoid the area if possible.