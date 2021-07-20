SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Four people were hurt after a vehicle struck pedestrians in Downtown Sacramento on Tuesday morning.
The incident happened a little after 9 a.m. near 8th and H streets.
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but Sacramento Fire crews confirm they are dealing with a total of four patients.
Two of the patients suffered moderate injuries, medics say, while the other two suffered minor injuries.
Incident info: Vehicle crash at 8th Street/ H Street. Total of 4 patients. 2 with moderate injuries and 2 with minor injuries. Early reports are a vehicle possibly struck pedestrians. pic.twitter.com/1PR5dgC8SY
— Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) July 20, 2021
No other information has been released at this point.
