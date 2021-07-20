CBSN SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Four people were hurt after a vehicle struck pedestrians in Downtown Sacramento on Tuesday morning.

The incident happened a little after 9 a.m. near 8th and H streets.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but Sacramento Fire crews confirm they are dealing with a total of four patients.

Two of the patients suffered moderate injuries, medics say, while the other two suffered minor injuries.

No other information has been released at this point.

Updates to follow. 