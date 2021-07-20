SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A former state employee is suing California Treasurer Fiona Ma for sexual harassment, wrongful termination and racial discrimination.
The lawsuit claims Ma exposed her backside to Judith Blackwell—a former California tax official—while they shared a hotel room.
It also says Ma gave Blackwell gifts including jewelry and edible marijuana.
The suit also claims Blackwell—who is Black—was fired in January after having a stroke and was replaced by a "less-qualified caucasian female."
Ma is denying the allegations.