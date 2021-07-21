ALTA (CBS13) — A pair of sisters from Reno are under arrest after they reportedly left two young children at a fire station in Placer County, then kept on driving.
The Placer County Sheriff's Office says the sisters pulled up at the Cal Fire station in the community of Alta on Tuesday. Two children, age 2 and 4, were then dropped off and the pair left.
Deputies located the sisters in Roseville later that afternoon. They had another child – this time, an 8-year-old – with them at the time, the sheriff's office says.
The sisters were then arrested on child endangerment charges. They have been identified as 47-year-old Ananda Bowman and 45-year-old Chanda Cleveland.
All three children are now in CPS custody, the sheriff's office says. Authorities are working to try and get the children back to their family in Reno.
Deputies say Cleveland is the grandmother of the two children dropped off in Alta.