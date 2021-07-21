CARMICHAEL (CBS13) – A 65-year-old bicyclist was hospitalized after being struck by a patrol car driven by an on-duty Sacramento County deputy, the California Highway Patrol said on Wednesday.
The CHP said it happened at around 9 a.m. along eastbound Arden Way near Fair Oaks Boulevard.
The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said the deputy was responding to a call at the time. The deputy struck the bicyclist while reversing back out onto the roadway to get to the call. The deputy then drove over a rolled curb, pushing the bicyclist across the sidewalk and into bushes.
The sheriff’s office said the deputy then drove off from the scene to respond to the initial call without stopping. A passerby called 9-1-1 to report the incident.
First responders found the bicyclist, a Sacramento man, at the scene with non-life-threatening injuries and he was taken to the hospital for treatment.
When asked if the collision is being investigated as a hit-and-run, North Sacramento area CHP said the collision is being investigated as an “injury-causing collision.”
Additionally, the sheriff’s office said its internal affairs division is investigating the incident.
The status of the deputy, a 30-year-old woman, is unknown at this time.
According to the CHP, drugs and alcohol were not factors for either party in the crash. Anyone who was a witness to the crash is asked to contact the North Sacramento CHP office at 916-348-2300.