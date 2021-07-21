FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — A Fairfield man pleaded guilty Wednesday to using a social media app to arrange meetings with young girls with the intention of sexually molesting them, the U.S. Department of Justice announced.
Kevin Blaine Cline, 47, posted to social media that he was "Looking for dad's who love their daughters near me I … Have a question," the Justice Department said. A notation at the bottom of the online post said "Freak Sexual Desires."
An undercover agent saw the post and, while posing as a dad, messaged back and forth with Cline for two days on Whisper—a social media app where users can remain anonymous. The Justice Department said Cline sent two images of child pornography and arranged to meet the undercover agent and his "daughter" with the intent to sexually molest her.
Cline traveled from Fairfield to Pleasant Hill under the belief he would meet a 7-year-old girl. Cline was immediately placed under arrest on arrival.
Prosecutors said the plea agreement included a description of the sexual activity Cline intended to engage in with the young girl, in addition to sexual activities he wanted to perform with a 10-year-old girl from the state of Washington.
Cline is set to be sentenced on Oct. 18 and faces 10 years to life in prison plus $250,000 in fines.