By CBS13 Staff
NEWCASTLE (CBS13) — A grass fire just off of Interstate 80 in Newcastle has prompted some evacuation orders.

The fire is in the area of Newcastle Road.

According to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, residents within a 1-mile radius of the area are being asked to leave the area.

Cal Fire says the incident appears to have started as several spot fires along the eastbound side of the freeway.

Updates to follow.