PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — An accident involving a gravel truck spilled dozens of gallons of diesel all over the road near Thunder Valley Casino Resort on Wednesday.
California Highway Patrol’s Auburn division says, around 6:30 a.m., a pickup truck broadsided a gravel truck that was heading west on Athens Avenue.READ MORE: Newsom Signs Bill Cracking Down On Organized Retail Theft
The crash damaged the gas tank of the gravel truck, causing around 80 gallons of diesel to spill onto the road.READ MORE: PG&E Aims To Bury 10,000 Miles Of Overhead Power Lines In High-Risk Fire Zones
Hazmat crews have been at the scene through the morning working to clean up the mess.
Westbound Athens Avenue remains closed for the time being.MORE NEWS: All Yuba County Frenchtown Fire Mandatory Evacuation Orders Lifted
Officers say they have arrested the pickup truck driver on suspicion of DUI. No injuries have been reported.