ELK GROVE (CBS13) – A 10-year-old from Elk Grove suddenly passed away 10 days ago. The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office says the child tested positive for COVID-19 but they have yet to determine that as the actual cause of death.

It’s a day Peerless Turner’s mom will never forget.

“It was 6:58. I’ll never forget the time,” said Ayriana Lambert

Lambert told CBS13 that 10 days ago, her son Peerless was staying at his grandma’s house when he started to feel sick.

“He just mentioned a headache and he vomited. He said, ‘mom I just want to sleep.’ After he went back to sleep my mom came in to check on him,” said Lambert.

Peerless wouldn’t wake up.

“He wasn’t breathing,” said Lambert.

Her son was rushed to UC Davis in an ambulance.

“They were working so hard but they kept saying no pulse…They tried so hard his heart would not start,” she said.

Days after her son’s death, Lambert got a call from the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.

“She said I want to let you know he tested positive for covid and I said but what is his cause of death? And they said we don’t know,” says Lambert.

CBS13 reached out to the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office. They wrote, in part:

“At this time, the cause of death for Peerless Turner is pending. It typically takes 2-4 months for the Coroner’s Office to determine a cause of death.”

Lambert tells CBS13 her son did test positive for COVID-19 seven months ago.

“He contracted COVID in December with his two other siblings,” she said.

She isn’t convinced the virus is what killed him.

“I don’t know for sure what happened to Peerless. I don’t know if it was Covid, an asthma attack — a baby heart attack,” she said.

“It’s rare that children die from coronavirus infection and most of the children that did die have underlying conditions,” said Jeffrey Klausner, a professor of medicine and public health sciences at the University of Southern California.

“In California, the number of children who have died have been very low,” he said. “Only 21 children under 18 have died in California.

“I want to save someone else. Even if it’s not COVID, we want to save someone. Get your kids checked out. Be safe. You never know what’s going to happen. Love your family and feel close to them,” he said.