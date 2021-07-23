ELK GROVE (CBS13) — Two days after buying a car, Candice Scott says she was rear-ended but can’t get the other driver’s insurance company to cover the damage.
"They have the information for my vehicle to get fixed," Scott said.
She says they won’t even respond to her.
She says they won't even respond to her.

"They're just not doing anything," she said.
What should she do? She should not be in the position of having to reach the other driver’s insurance company.
While she's not at fault, if she has full coverage on her car, she should turn it over to her own insurer to get her car fixed and let them go after the other insurance company for the money.
Since she didn’t have full coverage, Scott’s next option is to contact the driver at fault – saying if that driver’s insurance doesn’t step up, expect a lawsuit. Usually, that gets things moving.