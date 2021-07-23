CBSN SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:California Wildfires, Lake Tahoe, Tamarack Fire

ALPINE COUNTY (CBS13) — It was a very close call for a crew of firefighters who found themselves surrounded by flames while battling the Tamarack Fire.

Thursday night, the Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue posted a video of the recent incident a crew was caught on an unpaved road when a fast-moving spot fire quickly overcame them.

As seen in the video, the crew was surrounded on all sides by raging flames.

The firefighters managed to get to safety.

The Tamarack Fire, which is burning in Alpine County south of Lake Tahoe, has burned 50,129 acres as of Friday morning. It is only 4 percent contained and several evacuation orders remain in effect.