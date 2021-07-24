SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A jury convicted a man of possession of child pornography and 21 counts of committing lewd acts on a minor, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office announced.
Ismael Gonzalez-Rivas is scheduled to be sentenced on the morning of September 10 and faces multiple life sentences.READ MORE: Woman Found Dead In South Land Park Apartment
Prosecutors said Gonzalez-Rivas had multiple victims. Eighteen of the lewd acts counts were with children under 14, while the remaining three involved a child aged 14 or 15.READ MORE: Modesto Hells Angels Vice President Pleads Guilty To Drug Trafficking Charges
Gonzalez-Rivas began sexually assaulting one of the victims in 1999 when the child was only 6, the district attorney said Friday. That continued until 2002 when the child was 9. In 2005, Gonzalez-Rivas began sexually assaulting a second victim when they were 7 years old. That abuse went on for eight years.
The district attorney said Gonzalez-Rivas often showed the second victim child pornography while abusing the child.MORE NEWS: West Sacramento Pair Indicted For Mail Fraud, Identity Theft Scheme
In 2018, when they were adults, both of the victims reported the abuse. A search warrant of Gonzalez-Rivas’ home uncovered the child porn.