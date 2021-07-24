SACRAMENTO (CBS13/AP) – The Tamarack Fire has burned 65,152 acres or 101 square miles and is four percent contained.

It’s burning in timber and head-high chaparral of mostly national forest land, according to fire officials.

The fire, sparked by lightning on July 4 in Alpine County, has destroyed at least 15 buildings and forced the evacuation of more than 2,400 homes.

On Friday, Governor Gavin Newsom issued a state of emergency in four Northern California counties due to wildfires.

Evacuation orders are in effect in Plumas, Alpine, and Butte Counties where a total of 8,397 people have been evacuated, according to the California Office of Emergency Services. Of that total, about 1,300 were ordered evacuated for the first time Thursday when blowing embers ignited a new spot fire that jumped U.S. Highway 395 north of Topaz Lake on the California-Nevada line.

Significant resources are being shifted to the fire’s eastern flank along the state line. More than 1,300 firefighters were battling the overall fire, and more resources were on their way.

Crews also continue to provide structure protection farther west in California near Markleeville, Woodfords, and Crystal Springs south of Highway 88, but the worst danger has passed there.

Still, Highway 88 remains closed from the Nevada Stateline to Pickets Junction, while State Route 89 Junction of Highway 88 to Highway 395 and State Route 4 from the junction of Statue Route 89 to Ebbett’s Pass are also closed.

Alpine County finalized the structure damage report and interactive map for Alpine residents to check the status of their structures from the #TamarackFire. This map will be updated every 24 hours.

