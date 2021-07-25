COLFAX (CBS13) – A big rig crash has caused major delays along I-80 in Colfax on Sunday.
According to Caltrans, the crash happened along westbound I-80 near Placer Hills Road. Both lanes of westbound I-80 were blocked as a result of the crash.
As of 5 p.m., cameras in the area still showed major backups. Passing traffic was being let through in the center median.
What caused the crash is unknown at this time. There is no estimated time for the full reopening of the roadway.
CBS13 will bring you more updates as they become available.