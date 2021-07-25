US-CLIMATE-FIREA fire train sprays water along railroad tracks near flames during the Dixie fire in unincorporated Plumas County on July 25, 2021. - The Dixie fire has now burned more than 190,000 acres and continues to edge closer to more residential communities. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)
US-CLIMATE-FIREDowned power lines lay across a road as burned vehicles smolder during the Dixie fire in the Indian Falls area of unincorporated Plumas County on July 25, 2021. - The Dixie fire has now burned more than 190,000 acres and continues to edge closer to more residential communities. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)
US-CLIMATE-FIREBurned vehicles smolder at a property during the Dixie fire in the Indian Falls area of unincorporated Plumas County on July 25, 2021. - The Dixie fire has now burned more than 190,000 acres and continues to edge closer to more residential communities. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)
US-CLIMATE-FIREA partially burned power pole is suspended by electrical lines during the Dixie fire in unincorporated Plumas County on July 25, 2021. - The Dixie fire has now burned more than 190,000 acres and continues to edge closer to more residential communities. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)
US-CLIMATE-FIREA burnt Corvette smolders at a property during the Dixie fire in the Indian Falls area of unincorporated Plumas County on July 25, 2021. - The Dixie fire has now burned more than 190,000 acres and continues to edge closer to more residential communities. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)
US-CLIMATE-FIREBurned vehicles smolder at a property during the Dixie fire in the Indian Falls area of unincorporated Plumas County on July 25, 2021. - The Dixie fire has now burned more than 190,000 acres and continues to edge closer to more residential communities. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)
US-CLIMATE-FIREPower lines lay on the smoldering remains of vehicles during the Dixie fire in the Indian Falls area of unincorporated Plumas County on July 25, 2021. - The Dixie fire has now burned more than 190,000 acres and continues to edge closer to more residential communities. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)
US-CLIMATE-FIREA burned motorcycle smolders during the Dixie fire in the Indian Falls area of unincorporated Plumas County on July 25, 2021. - The Dixie fire has now burned more than 190,000 acres and continues to edge closer to more residential communities. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)
California's Dixie Fire Explodes As Western Wildfires Continue To RageA firefighter monitors a fire as multiple structures burn in the Indian Falls neighborhood during the Dixie Fire near Crescent Mills, California, U.S., on Saturday, July 24, 2021. At more than 221 square miles in size, the Dixie Fire is now the largest wildfire in California. Photographer: David Odisho/Bloomberg via Getty Images
California's Dixie Fire Explodes As Western Wildfires Continue To RageA vehicle burns in the Indian Falls neighborhood during the Dixie Fire near Crescent Mills, California, U.S., on Saturday, July 24, 2021. At more than 221 square miles in size, the Dixie Fire is now the largest wildfire in California. Photographer: David Odisho/Bloomberg via Getty Images
California's Dixie Fire Explodes As Western Wildfires Continue To RageFirefighters walk towards a fire in the Indian Falls neighborhood during the Dixie Fire near Crescent Mills, California, U.S., on Saturday, July 24, 2021. At more than 221 square miles in size, the Dixie Fire is now the largest wildfire in California. Photographer: David Odisho/Bloomberg via Getty Images
California's Dixie Fire Explodes As Western Wildfires Continue To RageA firefighter monitors a fire as multiple structures burn in the Indian Falls neighborhood during the Dixie Fire near Crescent Mills, California, U.S., on Saturday, July 24, 2021. At more than 221 square miles in size, the Dixie Fire is now the largest wildfire in California. Photographer: David Odisho/Bloomberg via Getty Images
California wildfire continuesQUINCY, CALIFORNIA, USA - JULY 25: ââââââSky turns orange with smoke haze from the Dixie Fire in Greenvillein Quincy, California on July 25, 2021. (Photo by Neal Waters/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
California wildfire continuesQUINCY, CALIFORNIA, USA - JULY 25: Flames rise along both sides of Highway 70 and the Feather River Canyon as the main Dixie Fire and a spot fire that was also several thousand acres joined back together in Quincy, California on July 25, 2021. (Photo by Neal Waters/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
California wildfire continuesQUINCY, CALIFORNIA, USA - JULY 25: Flames rise along both sides of Highway 70 and the Feather River Canyon as the main Dixie Fire and a spot fire that was also several thousand acres joined back together in Quincy, California on July 25, 2021. (Photo by Neal Waters/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
California wildfire continuesQUINCY, CALIFORNIA, USA - JULY 25: A view of smoke caused by Dixie Fire near Canyondam, Quincy, California on July 25, 2021. (Photo by Neal Waters/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
California wildfire continuesQUINCY, CALIFORNIA, USA - JULY 25: A view of ashes caused by Dixie Fire near Canyondam, Quincy, California on July 25, 2021. (Photo by Neal Waters/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
California wildfire continuesQUINCY, CALIFORNIA, USA - JULY 25: ââââââFirefighters try to reach the area because of the dangerous fire on both sides of the highway as flames rise after wind caused the Dixie fire to exhibit intense fire and destroyed multiple structures in the Indian Fall area along Highway 89 in Quincy, California on July 25, 2021. (Photo by Neal Waters/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
California wildfire continuesQUINCY, CALIFORNIA, USA - JULY 25: ââââââSky turns orange with smoke haze from the Dixie Fire in Greenvillein Quincy, California on July 25, 2021. (Photo by Neal Waters/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)