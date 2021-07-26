MARKLEEVILLE (CBS13) — A black bear cub has been rescued after it was badly injured in the Tamarack Fire.
Alpine County authorities say, on Sunday evening, a Markleeville resident reported seeing an injured black bear cub in the area. With the bear's mother nowhere to be found, Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care took the cub in.
The cub, now affectionately named "Tamarack," has since been taken to the wildlife rescue's South Lake Tahoe facility to be rehabilitated.
Officials have not given the full details on the cub’s injuries, but it appears to have suffered significant burns to its paws.
Tamarack will be rehabilitated at LTWC, like many bears and other animals in the past.
As of Monday morning, the Tamarack Fire has burned a total of 67,764 acres and is 45 percent contained.