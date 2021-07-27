FOLSOM (CBS13) — Firefighters are battling a fire at a house in Folsom on Tuesday afternoon.
Flames can be seen shooting from some fencing. It’s unclear how much, if at all, the house is involved in the fire.
Firefighters on scene of residential structure fire on Perraud Court in Folsom pic.twitter.com/MNGvIxXpRV
— Folsom Fire Department (@FolsomFire) July 27, 2021
No other details have been released at this point.