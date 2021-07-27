CBSN SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Folsom News

FOLSOM (CBS13) — Firefighters are battling a fire at a house in Folsom on Tuesday afternoon.

The scene is along Perraud Court.

READ MORE: Firefighter Injured While Battling Folsom Residential Fire

Flames can be seen shooting from some fencing. It’s unclear how much, if at all, the house is involved in the fire.

MORE NEWS: Family Nearly Overcome By Waves After Storm Quickly Moved Over Lake Tahoe

No other details have been released at this point.