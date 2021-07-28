STOCKTON (CBS13) — Authorities say a shooting that happened near the University of the Pacific campus Wednesday morning is under investigation.
UOP officials say officers responded to the near of Pacific Avenue near Dave Brubeck Way around 7:30 a.m. for a report of shots being fired.READ MORE: Covered California Health Exchange Rates To Increase 1.8% In 2022
Stockton police ended up detaining three people at the scene, officials say.READ MORE: Eviction Moratorium: What Happens To Renters When The CDC Ban Expires?
The shooting is believed to have stemmed from an altercation between the people detained, officials say. No injuries were reported and no damage was found to any UOP property.MORE NEWS: Stockton Restaurant Hires Robot As Employee Shortage Takes Toll: 'It Is Exhausting.'
No other information about the shooting has been released at this point.