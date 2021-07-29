PLYMOUTH (CBS13) – A Plymouth viewer says she struggles to get packages shipped to her, so she called Kurtis to investigate.

Elizabeth Pinotti lives in a part of Amador County where the Postal Service requires her to use a p.o. box. Packages shipped through the Postal Service are no problem, but it’s a different story for private shippers like FedEx or UPS. Why is that?

When Pinotti shops online, she’s often disappointed.

“The system says it doesn’t recognize the address. The address doesn’t exist,” she said.

Both her p.o. box and home address pop up as invalid.

It’s usually not a problem if the online store uses the postal service to ship. But FedEx or UPS are not allowed to deliver to her particular p.o. box and her physical home address in Plymouth does not register.

“We’ve asked for a solution for a long time,” said Pinotti.

We checked with UPS and FedEx to see if they’d ship directly to her home. After all, it’s not that remote. And turns out, they will.

But it seems stores don’t know that. Why? We’ve learned the address database many stores use is based on a Postal Service master address list, and Pinotti’s home is not listed. We contacted the Postal Service and got it added.

Now, when she orders online, she’ll first try her p.o. box. If that shows up as invalid, she knows they use a different shipper and will enter her home address, and should get her packages.

“You solved the problem!” she said to Kurtis.

UPS and FedEx have arrangements for customers in remote areas to pick up packages at certain stores — sometimes a Walmart or a Walgreens. If you want to see if you can get your address added to the postal service’s master address list, click here.