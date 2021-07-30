SAN FRANCISCO (AP/CBS13) — Third-baseman Kris Bryant is headed to San Francisco after the first-place Giants made a big splash just before the trade deadline Friday, sending two minor leaguers to the Chicago Cubs.
Chicago received right-hander Caleb Kilian and outfielder Alexander Canario.READ MORE: Driver Allegedly Hits, Drags Oakdale Officer 30 Feet Before Speeding Away
The 29-year-old Bryant, who can become a free agent after this season, was one of the top position players available on the market as the disappointing Cubs sold off several stars. He is batting .267 with 18 home runs and 51 RBIs.
Bryant to the Bay pic.twitter.com/8N6zp32AgAREAD MORE: Police, Deputies Search For Wanted Suspect In South Lake Tahoe
— SFGiants (@SFGiants) July 30, 2021
The versatile Bryant, a four-time All-Star, was the 2015 NL Rookie of the Year and 2016 NL MVP, when he helped the Cubs win the World Series to end a 108-year championship drought.MORE NEWS: Eviction Moratorium Update: Without An Extension, What Happens To Renters After July 31?
The surprising Giants began the day with a three-game lead in the NL West over their biggest rivals, the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.