By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:colusa, helicopter Crash

COLUSA (CBS13) – Four people died Sunday afternoon in a helicopter crash in a remote area of Northern California, the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities said the crash happened at around 1:15 p.m. near Highway 45 at Reservation Road near Colusa. A first responder located the victims at the crash site and officials pronounced them dead at the scene.

At this time, the identities of the victims are unknown.

The sheriff’s office said the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are leading the investigation.

This is a developing story. CBS13 will bring you more updates as they become available.