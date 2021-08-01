COLUSA (CBS13) – Four people died Sunday afternoon in a helicopter crash in a remote area of Northern California, the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office said.
Authorities said the crash happened at around 1:15 p.m. near Highway 45 at Reservation Road near Colusa. A first responder located the victims at the crash site and officials pronounced them dead at the scene.READ MORE: 45 Structures Now Destroyed As Dixie Fire Grows To 244,888 Acres
At this time, the identities of the victims are unknown.READ MORE: Hefty Fees Part Of New Parking Experiment At Lake Tahoe Beach
The sheriff’s office said the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are leading the investigation.MORE NEWS: Body Of Woman Missing Following Boating Accident Has Been Found
This is a developing story. CBS13 will bring you more updates as they become available.