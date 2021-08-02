STOCKTON (CBS13) — An investigation is underway after an early morning crash involving a fire truck in Stockton.
The crash happened on Pershing Avenue, near March Lane. Stockton Fire says one of its crews was heading to a fire on Sonoma Avenue around 2:15 a.m. Monday when the truck was involved in a crash with another car.READ MORE: Growth Of Dixie Fire Slows Considerably; Full Containment Expected By Mid-August
As a result of the crash, the back of the fire truck where a firefighter sits, called the “tiller,” went sailing through a nearby building with a firefighter in it.READ MORE: Crews Pull Person From Rollover Crash Near Isleton
That firefighter and the driver from the other car were taken to the hospital. None of the other three firefighters in the truck were hurt.
Exactly how badly the two transported were hurt is unclear.MORE NEWS: Paul Flores To Face Judge In Preliminary Hearing In Kristin Smart Murder Case
Pershing Avenue will remain closed as police investigate.