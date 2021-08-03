CBSN SacramentoWatch Now

John’s Boston Marathon
Fundraiser
Tonight 6 pm-8 pm
RoCo Wine and Spirits
2220 Lake Washington Blvd., Ste 115
West Sacramento

Elk Grove New Pavilion
http://www.elkgrovecity.org

READ MORE: Drought Prompts California To Limit Some Water Diversions

We Love Games!
Mulligan is available through Jake and Cory on their Amazon store and at local golf courses such as Haggin Oaks. Jake and Cory are running a special for Good Day Sacramento viewers for 48hours on Amazon for 25% off!!! Just search “Mulligan Card Game”.

http://www.MulliganCardGame.com
Instagram at @mulligancardgame

Hobby Quest Anniversary
http://www.eghobbyquest.com
Facebook – http://www.facebook.com/eghobbyquest
Instagram – http://www.instagram.com/hobby_quest_eg/

S.C.A.R.S Domestic Violence Awareness
Event will be held 8/7/2021, 11 am-2 pm, John S Beverly Elks Lodge, Vallejo

FB: facebook.com/renewingself
Instagram: instagram.com/scarsorg
http://www.scarsorg.com

In the Keys of Davis
http://www.facebook.com/inthekeyofdavis

Library Fun
Thursday, July 29, 2021
9-11 am

Howe Community Park
2201 Cottage Way
Sacramento

READ MORE: Dixie Fire Grows To 254,466 Acres, More Evacuation Orders Issued

http://www.saclibrary.org
FB: @SacLibrary
Twitter/IG: @SacLib
916-264-2920

Cider House

Home

“The Little Ouch”
http://www.amazon.com
http://www.thelittleouch.com

Super Bum Plant Co.
Facebook & Instagram
@Superbumplantco
@Vanvleckgardendesign
@Ripenessvintage

Breastfeeding Festival
Friday, August 6
9 am-11:30 am
Info 916-326-5840
Facebook – @Community Resource Project,
http://www.communityresourceproject.org

Tahoe Scuba Follow-Up
http://www.cleanupthelake.org
http://www.tahoefund.org

MORE NEWS: Family Of Well-Liked Rocklin Man Found Slain At Home Asking For Public's Help To Find Killer

Galt Farmers Market
http://www.ci.galt.ca.us/city-departments/galt-market
Open every Tuesday and Wednesday from 7 am-2 pm
For information: (209) 366-7160
@galtfleamarket on Facebook and Instagram