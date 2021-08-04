TRUCKEE (CBS13) — A Dallas businessman has been identified as one of the people killed in a luxury plane crash in Truckee.
John Kenneth "Ken" Dunn's family says he was one of the six people on the plane that crashed on July 26, CBS DFW reports. He was the founder of a Dallas-based commercial real estate firm.
Four other victims were identified as Coachella Valley residents. Their names have not yet been officially released.
No information about the sixth victim was available.
The luxury jet crashed onto a golf course near the Truckee-Tahoe Airport.
Both the NTSB and FAA are investigating was caused the plane to crash.