STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) — A man has died after crashing into an irrigation canal near Modesto on Wednesday, authorities say.
California Highway Patrol says, just after 3:30 p.m., officers responded to the area of Woodland Avenue and Clark Road east of Modesto after a sedan was seen partially submerged in a canal.
The driver, a 58-year-old Modesto man, was lying on the canal bank after being helped out by some good Samaritans in the area. He was soon pronounced dead at the scene, however, officers say.
Investigators believe the driver lost control of the sedan as it approached a bend in the road. Speed appears to have been a factor, officers say.
Authorities have not released the name of the man who died.