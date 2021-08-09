GREENVILLE (CBS13) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom surveyed the damage caused by the Dixie Fire in Greenville over the weekend.
The governor thanked firefighters for their hard work, but said the state needs to do more to prevent devastating wildfires.READ MORE: Sheriff: 4 Reported Missing From Greenville After Dixie Fire Found Safe
“We recognize we’ve got to do more. An act of forest management, vegetation management, prepositioning assets in the states,” Newsom said in remarks at the site.READ MORE: Officers Serving Out-Of-County Warrant In Roseville, Neighborhood Surrounded
The cause of the Dixie Fire remains officially under investigation, but a federal judge has ordered PG&E to provide information regarding a tree that fell on one of the utility’s power lines at the origin of the wildfire.
PG&E has said its equipment may have been responsible for starting both the Dixie and Fly Fire — a much smaller fire that later merged with the Dixie Fire.MORE NEWS: 3 Juveniles Suspected Of Attempted Murder After Shooting Injures Teen In Auburn
Over the weekend, the Dixie Fire became the second-largest wildfire in California history. It has burned close to 490,000 acres and is 21 percent contained.