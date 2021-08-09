LOOMIS (CBS13) — Authorities have arrested a young Rocklin man suspected of shooting at people who were driving up to a home in Loomis.
According to the Placer County Sheriff's Office, early in the morning on Aug. 2, two people were driving up to a home on Quinn Place in Loomis when someone started shooting at their car.
A total of seven shots were fired, with two bullets hitting the windshield. The bullets narrowly missed hitting the people inside the car, deputies say.
Deputies soon showed up to investigate. While they were interviewing witnesses and victims, however, the suspect drove by.
The suspect's car was stopped and the alleged shooter was identified as 22-year-old Rocklin resident Isaac Blagg. A gun believed to have been used in the shooting was also later recovered at a residence.
Blagg has now been booked into jail and is facing charges of shooting at an occupied vehicle, delaying a peace officer, and violating post-release supervision.