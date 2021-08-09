ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Officers have surrounded a Roseville neighborhood to serve an out-of-county warrant Monday morning, police say.
The scene is along the 300 block of Zola Avenue.
Roseville police say a suspect is wanted for an out-of-county warrant. Due to the situation, residents in the area of Zola Avenue and Margaret Way are being asked to shelter in place.
Everyone else is being urged to stay out of the area.
No other information, including what the suspect is wanted for, has been released at this point.