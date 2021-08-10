'They Are Heroes': Nevada County Woman Thanks Firefighters Who Kept Flames From Her HomeOne woman in Nevada County came dangerously close to losing everything in the River Fire. Now she wants everyone to know who's responsible for stopping the flames in their tracks.

30 minutes ago

Lottery-Winning Calaveras County Mother Killed In Apparent Murder-SuicideA Calaveras County mother of four who hit the lottery with a $2 million scratchers ticket during the pandemic is now the victim of a murder-suicide. Police say her husband is the gunman, who also killed their one-year-old daughter.

1 hour ago

Fire At Modesto Lumber Yard Ruled As ArsonA massive fire at a Modesto lumber yard has been ruled arson. The damage added up to $2 million. The company has since reopened. No arrests have been made.

2 hours ago

Rancho Cordova Food Pantry Asking For Help To Stay OpenA food pantry in Rancho Cordova is asking for help so they do not get evicted. The Bread of Life is hoping to raise $50,000 by the end of the month.

2 hours ago

Wait Times For California Lottery Prize Payouts Hit 10–16 WeeksA Modesto great-grandmother has been waiting nearly three months for her $30,000 payout. She hit the jackpot twice in one week on two different scratcher tickets. The odds of that happening? Roughly 1 in 8 million. But she hasn’t been so lucky collecting.

2 hours ago