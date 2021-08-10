CBSN SacramentoWatch Now

Taco Throwdown
https://www.rosevillerotary.com/taco-throwdown
Facebook: @rosevillerotary
Instagram: @rotaryclubofroseville

Pilates in Mexico

Sept 19 – Pilates Brunch Club at Oak Farm Vineyards
8:30a-12p
Oak Farm Vineyards, Lodi
$65
Pilates, wine, brunch, shopping
bit.ly/pbcvines

Oct 10 – 10 year anniversary party for Studio V
Free classes all day
Giveaways to the first 100 guests
Live DJ
Mimosas
Free to attend
Signup on mindbody app

Studio V Pilates
http://www.studiovpilates.com
http://www.Facebook.com/studiovfitness
Instagram: @victoriapopoff @studiovfitness

Pet Decals
http://www.fun-fur-friends.org

Bilingual Puppet Show
http://www.casadeespanol.org

Chesapeake Shores
New Season Premieres on August 15th at 8p ET/PT on Hallmark Channel

Raising Cane’s
1311 E Yosemite Ave.
Manteca
209-823-0078
https://www.raisingcanes.com/location/now-open-manteca

Kelsi Davies & Her Haunted Doll
TikTok: @ kelsiidaviess
Instagram: @ kelsiidaviess
Twitter: @ kelsiidaviess
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSODi5sR29kV3UZQdHerPtw

Emma Malouff /actor
“Impeachment: American Crime Story”
Premiering on FX on September 7th

Rise and Redemption
354 Main Street
Vacaville
Mon-Sat 10am – 7pm
Sunday 10am – 5pm

Free Curbside Pick-up Available

Insta: @rise.and.redemption
http://www.riseandredemption.com

New in the Neighborhood: Raretea Natomas
@raretea_natomas

Back to School Breakfast

Veggie Breakfast Burritos
Ingredients
· 1/2 cup peppers, diced (red, green, orange, and yellow for a colorful mix)
· ¼ cup mushrooms or breakfast meat of choice (sausage/ham)
· 1/2 cup sharp cheddar shredded
· ½ cup Colby Jack cheese shredded (or use dairy-free alternative)
· 3 large eggs, scrambled (or egg alternative)
· 6-8 flour tortillas
· Butter or cooking spray

Directions
1. Sauté veggies (and meat if precooked) together with butter or cooking spray over medium heat until soft (about 5 mins)
2. Scramble eggs and with salt and pepper to taste
3. Add egg to veggie (and meat if added) mix and cook until eggs are firm
4. Remove from heat
5. Microwave tortillas in wax paper until moist
6. Fill tortilla in the middle with egg mixture and top with shredded cheese mix
7. Fold tortilla at ends and top with salsa if desired

Angelo’s Sausage Co.
209.607.4515
http://www.angelossausageco.com