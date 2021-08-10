Taco Throwdown
https://www.rosevillerotary.com/taco-throwdown
Facebook: @rosevillerotary
Instagram: @rotaryclubofroseville
Pilates in MexicoREAD MORE: 'They Are Heroes': Nevada County Woman Thanks Firefighters Who Kept Flames From Her Home
Sept 19 – Pilates Brunch Club at Oak Farm Vineyards
8:30a-12p
Oak Farm Vineyards, Lodi
$65
Pilates, wine, brunch, shopping
bit.ly/pbcvines
Oct 10 – 10 year anniversary party for Studio V
Free classes all day
Giveaways to the first 100 guests
Live DJ
Mimosas
Free to attend
Signup on mindbody app
Studio V Pilates
http://www.studiovpilates.com
http://www.Facebook.com/studiovfitness
Instagram: @victoriapopoff @studiovfitness
Pet Decals
http://www.fun-fur-friends.org
Bilingual Puppet Show
http://www.casadeespanol.org
Chesapeake Shores
New Season Premieres on August 15th at 8p ET/PT on Hallmark Channel
Raising Cane’s
1311 E Yosemite Ave.
Manteca
209-823-0078
https://www.raisingcanes.com/location/now-open-manteca
Kelsi Davies & Her Haunted Doll
TikTok: @ kelsiidaviess
Instagram: @ kelsiidaviess
Twitter: @ kelsiidaviess
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSODi5sR29kV3UZQdHerPtw
Emma Malouff /actor
“Impeachment: American Crime Story”
Premiering on FX on September 7th
Rise and Redemption
354 Main Street
Vacaville
Mon-Sat 10am – 7pm
Sunday 10am – 5pm
Free Curbside Pick-up Available
Insta: @rise.and.redemption
http://www.riseandredemption.com
New in the Neighborhood: Raretea Natomas
@raretea_natomas
Back to School Breakfast
Veggie Breakfast Burritos
Ingredients
· 1/2 cup peppers, diced (red, green, orange, and yellow for a colorful mix)
· ¼ cup mushrooms or breakfast meat of choice (sausage/ham)
· 1/2 cup sharp cheddar shredded
· ½ cup Colby Jack cheese shredded (or use dairy-free alternative)
· 3 large eggs, scrambled (or egg alternative)
· 6-8 flour tortillas
· Butter or cooking spray
Directions
1. Sauté veggies (and meat if precooked) together with butter or cooking spray over medium heat until soft (about 5 mins)
2. Scramble eggs and with salt and pepper to taste
3. Add egg to veggie (and meat if added) mix and cook until eggs are firm
4. Remove from heat
5. Microwave tortillas in wax paper until moist
6. Fill tortilla in the middle with egg mixture and top with shredded cheese mix
7. Fold tortilla at ends and top with salsa if desired
Angelo’s Sausage Co.
209.607.4515
http://www.angelossausageco.com