SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A motel in North Natomas is one of the latest additions to the city’s plan to address homelessness.

Mayor Pro Tem Angelique Ashby says the site can be ready as soon as next year.

“I am proud of our staff who have been working diligently to find an appropriate hotel in District 1 for the past year – we never lost focus on our goal of providing families with safe and secure housing. This is the type of service-rich project we need across the City of Sacramento,” she said in a news release.

Mayor Pro Tem Ashby said the site is being brought forth in partnership with the Sacramento Housing and Redevelopment Agency and Jamboree Housing Corporation.

“Through the leadership and support of Mayor Pro Tem Ashby and the City Council, the success of this first HomeKey project in District 1 exemplifies the critical importance of public-nonprofit partnerships and resources,” said SHRA Executive Director La Shelle Dozier. “We’re excited to help bring this homeless housing solution to fruition.”

But what about the 20 new sites just approved for the plan by the city council? We asked Mayor Darrell Steinberg if he had a date in mind.

“There is no reason why we cannot get up a number of these sites, especially the city-owned control sites, within a couple of months, if not sooner,” he said.

Though the mayor couldn’t give an exact date or timeframe, we’ve learned the sites owned by the city could be up and running sooner than others that aren’t.

Brother Kevin Carter—an advocate with The Poor People’s Campaign—says he isn’t too convinced just yet the plan will work.

“Stop talking about what you are going to and just start doing the work you know what I’m saying start implementing putting these things in place,” he added.

According to Ashby’s office, the SHRA and Jamboree will be working with the school district in the area to ensure kids have access to quality education.