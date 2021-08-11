SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento’s Aftershock festival is joining the growing list of events requiring attendees to be either vaccinated for COVID-19.
On Wednesday, Aftershock’s organizers announced the COVID-19 vaccination requirement for attendees of the upcoming festival. Fans will either need to show proof of their full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.READ MORE: Crews Responding To New Vegetation Fire Near Colfax Off Robbers Ravine; Some Evacuation Orders Issued
The negative test will need to have been obtained within 72 hours of the first day of the festival, organizers say.
https://t.co/UctKFDuvnH pic.twitter.com/FIe8HvP45X
— AFTERSHOCK FESTIVAL (@AFTERSHOCKSAC) August 11, 2021READ MORE: SUV Crashes Into School Of Rock Building In Carmichael
Masks will also be required in any indoor spaces regardless of vaccination status, while organizers will also strongly urge fans to wear a mask anywhere else in the camp or festival grounds.
Other large festivals that have recently announced similar COVID-19 vaccine requirements for guests include Tennessee’s Bonnaroo and Wisconsin’s Summerfest, among others.MORE NEWS: Child Tax Credit: Manage Your Monthly Checks With These IRS Tools
Aftershock is scheduled to place at Discovery Park Oct. 7-10. Metallica and the Misfits are the headliners, with Limp Bizkit getting top billing for the new Thursday night kickoff to the festival.