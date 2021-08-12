DIXON (CBS13) — Authorities say they have arrested three people after a body was found in a ditch near Dixon earlier this week.
According to the Solano County Sheriff’s Office, detectives suspected foul play was involved in the person’s death. Exactly what made them reach that conclusion has not been disclosed at this point in the investigation.
In total, three people – Mynard Simpson, Nicole Samosa and Amani Jones – have been arrested. Simpson is facing murder charges while Samosa and Jones are facing charges of being an accessory to murder.
The man found dead has been identified as 19-year-old Oakland resident Danny Trask.
The sheriff’s office says the incident is isolated was unrelated to the Dixon area.