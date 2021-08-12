CBSN SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:arson, Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Officers are asking for help in finding a man suspected of lighting a Stockton eatery on fire after an argument over a soft drink.

Stockton police say, around 3:30 a.m. Thursday, an El Forastero employee and the suspect got into an argument over the price of a soft drink. Officers say the suspect then lit the 1700 block of E. Hammer Lane building on fire when the employee refused to give him the drink for free.

READ MORE: California Supreme Court Rules Inmates Can’t Have Cannabis In Prison

The suspect as captured on surveillance cameras in the drive-thru. (Credit: Stockton Police Department)

Exactly how the suspect lit the building on fire is unclear, but police say the restaurant suffered extensive damage.

READ MORE: Child Tax Credit: How Much Money Should You Get This Month?

Surveillance cameras captured the suspect on video. He appears to have go up to the drive-thru on a bicycle.

The suspect appears to have been wearing a “Punisher”-style t-shirt and a camoflauge-patterned backpack, but no other distinguishing details about the suspect have been noted.

MORE NEWS: 1 Dead, 1 Hurt After Sacramento Apartment Complex Security Guard Reports Shooting At Armed Suspects

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is urged to call Stockton police at (209) 937-7311.