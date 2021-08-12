STOCKTON (CBS13) — Officers are asking for help in finding a man suspected of lighting a Stockton eatery on fire after an argument over a soft drink.
Stockton police say, around 3:30 a.m. Thursday, an El Forastero employee and the suspect got into an argument over the price of a soft drink. Officers say the suspect then lit the 1700 block of E. Hammer Lane building on fire when the employee refused to give him the drink for free.READ MORE: California Supreme Court Rules Inmates Can’t Have Cannabis In Prison
Exactly how the suspect lit the building on fire is unclear, but police say the restaurant suffered extensive damage.READ MORE: Child Tax Credit: How Much Money Should You Get This Month?
Surveillance cameras captured the suspect on video. He appears to have go up to the drive-thru on a bicycle.
The suspect appears to have been wearing a “Punisher”-style t-shirt and a camoflauge-patterned backpack, but no other distinguishing details about the suspect have been noted.MORE NEWS: 1 Dead, 1 Hurt After Sacramento Apartment Complex Security Guard Reports Shooting At Armed Suspects
Anyone who recognizes the suspect is urged to call Stockton police at (209) 937-7311.