VACAVILLE (CBS13) — Authorities say they believe DUI was a factor in a deadly crash along Interstate 80 in Vacaville early Thursday morning.
The crash happened just before 5 a.m. near the Highway 505 connector.
According to California Highway Patrol, witnesses reported seeing a Toyota sedan crash into the center median, then ricochet back onto the freeway and crash into another vehicle.
Three other vehicles then crashed into the Toyota sedan, ejecting the driver.
The driver of the Toyota, only identified as a 33-year-old woman from Alameda, was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.
Officers are still investigating the crash, but they do believe drugs and/or alcohol were a factor.
Traffic got diverted off eastbound I-80 for several hours as officers investigated the scene. A SigAlert was also issued. All lanes were reopened just before 8 a.m.