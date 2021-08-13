STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) — A crash just off Highway 99 between Modesto and Turlock has traffic slow Friday morning.
The crash happened a little before 3:30 a.m. near the Mitchell Road offramp.
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but a big rig was involved and ended up flipped over on its side.
It’s unclear if there were any injuries.
While the crash happened off the freeway and isn't blocking any lanes, traffic is slow on the northbound side of Highway 99 due to onlookers.
Drivers are being advised to avoid the area for the time being.