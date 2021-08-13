CBSN SacramentoWatch Now

International Wedding Festival
Today; Doors open at 11 AM, Event ends at 3 PM
Tickets: $15 / Online at: InternationalWeddingFestival.com
Discount Code: GOODDAYWEDDING

Interactive Art Experiences
DOCO West Plaza
8/14-9/26
http://www.DOCOSacramento.com
http://www.SacOpenStudios.com

READ MORE: Mayor Steinberg Calling For All New City Employees To Have COVID-19 Vaccination Before Starting Work

Matkat Sourdough
IG: @matkatsourdough

READ MORE: 1 Person Missing In Plumas County In Wake Of Dixie Fire

69th Annual Oakdale Rodeo
Oakdale Rodeo Grounds
1624 East F Street, Oakdale
Instagram and Facebook: @oakdalerodeo
http://www.oakdalerodeo.com

MORE NEWS: Fire Breaks Out At Home In Antelope

Marlene the Plant Lady
@marlenetheplantlady
http://www.Facebook.com/marlenetheplantlady