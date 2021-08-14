SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Longtime Sacramento businessman Randy Paragary has died. He was 74.

His restaurants throughout Sacramento and beyond have won both awards and accolades for decades.

Paragary has been a pioneer of the local nightlife scene since 1969 when he opened his first establishment, the ParaPow Palace. Since then, he has opened man other restaurants and most recently, the Fort Sutter Hotel.

He also worked with the city to redevelop areas such as the bustling pedestrian mall on K Street and recreated a South of Market vibe at 15th and R Streets, according to the Paragary Restaurant Group website.

“We have taken some chances with location and menus,” Paragary said in an online interview, “while emphasizing the basics: quality food and service. The look is also very important today because the standard is constantly being raised. But we make changes to better the experience, not for the sake of change. And we thank our customers — neighbors, celebrants, businessmen, tourists and people just out searching for a good experience — for supporting not just our venues, but also our vision of what Sacramento can be.”

Cafe Bernardo and his namesake, Paragary’s, are among his best-known restaurants. He was also a founding member of the Midtown Association, the organization behind Explore Midtown.

Paragary is a graduate of California State University, Sacramento, and McGeorge School of Law.

Condolences started pouring in shortly after the news of his death was released.

In a tweet earlier today, Mayor Darrell Steinberg referred to Paragary as “one of the greatest Sacramentans of all time.”

He continued, “He helped put Sacramento on the culinary map and relentlessly, bullishly invested in its future. He will be sorely missed but his legacy is imprinted on our community.”

Councilwoman Angelique Ashby tweeted that, “No one loved @TheCityofSac more. We are so fortunate that he chose to make this his home. God speed my lovely friend.”

“Randy was…a mentor to so many, as well as a loving husband, father and most recently — a visionary hotelier. The Fort Sutter Hotel was clearly a labor of love and the Paragary family has created a beautiful, lasting legacy for generations of Sacramentans to come,” Emily Baime Michaels, executive director of the Midtown Association, said in a statement.

And, Congresswoman Doris Matsui issued the following statement:

“Sacramento has lost a true innovator, whose vision for Sacramento’s culinary scene has shaped our great city for generations to come. Randy held an unwavering belief in Sacramento and its people – his restaurants reflected that passion and built bridges within our community.

“While he will be remembered for his entrepreneurial spirit and enduring impact on Sacramento’s cultural fabric, I will always remember his kindness and cherish our friendship. My thoughts and prayers are with the entire Paragary family during this difficult time. Randy will truly be missed.”