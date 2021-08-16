Man Accused Of Assaulting Teacher In Sutter Creek Reportedly Banned From CampusA father accused of attacking an Amador County teacher over school masks has been banned from campus, according to Ed Source. The fight broke out last week on the first day of school at Sutter Creek Elementary. The teacher had to be hospitalized. Police are still investigating.

59 minutes ago

Public Safety Power Shutoffs Possible In Our AreaA shift in the winds this week could lead to the first power safety shutoff this summer by PG&E

1 hour ago

Local Man Hopes Family Makes It Out Of Afghanistan SafelyThousands in Sacramento are anxiously awaiting to see if their families--will make it out. CBS13 talked to one man who came to Sacramento after helping his country rebuild. He's now devastated to see it all taken away. Besmellah Khuram says the Taliban takeover hits especially hard as he talks with family and friends still over there living in fear.

1 hour ago

Monday Evening Forecast - 8/16/21Dave Bender delivers the latest newscast for the Sacramento region.

2 hours ago

Experts: Extreme Weather Will Worsen In The FutureThe extreme weather in the state will only get worse, some experts say. Many who live through wildfires are concerned about continued drought and worsening fires in California.

2 hours ago