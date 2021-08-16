ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Authorities say no one was hurt after a school bus full of students was involved in a crash in Roseville on Monday morning.
The crash happened just before 9 a.m. along Hallissy Drive.READ MORE: Man, 36, In Stolen Forklift Destroys South Sacramento Church’s Tent; Arrested At Gunpoint By Deputies
Roseville police say the crash involved a school bus and a sedan. A total of 13 students as well as the driver were on board the school bus at the time.READ MORE: Biden Says 'Buck Stops With Me' And Defends Ending 'America's Longest War'
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but the front right side of the school bus suffered noticeable damage.
Police say California Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.MORE NEWS: Sacramento Woman, 28, Killed In Rollover Crash Off Business 80
Drivers are being urged to use extra caution now that students across the region are headed back to school.