CERES (CBS13) — Authorities say a suspect who led them on a high-speed chase that started in Ceres shot and killed himself as officers closed in.
Ceres police say, late Sunday night, an officer tried to pull over a Ford Mustang that was speeding. The officer says the driver would not yield, however, and continued driving onto Hatch Road, near Stonum Road.READ MORE: New Evacuation Orders Issued In Grizzly Flats After Caldor Fire Rapidly Expands
The chase continued through the city and eventually into the county, with the suspect hitting speeds over 100 mph at times.
Eventually, police say the suspect drove into a cornfield along Shiloh Road. The driver then got out and ran, prompting authorities to set up a perimeter in the area.READ MORE: Dixie Fire Explodes In Size Again, Now Totals More Than 600K Acres
With the help of a helicopter, officers were able to hone in on the suspect. However, when they moved in, officers found that the suspect had shot himself.
Officers started life-saving measures, but he was soon pronounced dead.MORE NEWS: Man, 19, Identified As Person Who Died After Security Guard Opens Fire At Sacramento Apartment Complex
The name of the suspect is not being released at this point.