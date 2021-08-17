VACAVILLE (CBS13) – Power shutoffs are in effect in some Northern California Counties, in an effort to prevent wildfires.
PG&E is in the process of implementing a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS), it says. In a statement issued Tuesday night, the company said this round of actions is affecting about 51,000 customers in small portions of 18 counties “focused in the Sierra Nevada foothills, the North Coast, the North Valley, and the North Bay mountains.”READ MORE: CALDOR FIRE UPDATES: Fire Crosses Mormon Immigrant Trail, No Word On When Evacuees Can Return
In our region, about 300 PG&E customers in the area of Pleasant’s Valley Road in Vacaville are without power due to the PSPS. This was an area hard-hit by the LNU Complex Fire in 2020.
More than 300 customers in Solano County near Pleasant’s Valley Rd. (Vacaville) are without power as part of @PGE4Me #PSPS. This area was badly burned in the LNU Lightning Complex Fire last year. @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/MnHHj9g4qD
— Dina Kupfer (@DinaKupfer) August 18, 2021
PG&E says this PSPS is being done because of a combination of dry offshore winds, extreme ndrought conditions, and extremely dry vegetation.