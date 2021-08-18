EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) – The Caldor fire burning through El Dorado County, forcing evacuations and causing officials to shut the forest down to visitors as fast flames burn through a forest ripe for burning.

“One little spark could take off,” said Brian Goff with Cal Fire.

Tens of thousands of acres were scorched in days as the Caldor Fire exploded in El Dorado County.

“How fast this fire went from 3,000 acres to 50,000-60,000 acres in two days. That’s kind of crazy,” said Goff.

Crews are trying to keep up.

“They’re stretched thin through California and everybody’s asking for more,” he said.

Cal Fire tells CBS13 that additional strike teams are heading to the Caldor Fire. We met one team going on 12 days straight.

“We’re coming from the Dixie fire,” said Ken Kremansky, Chief of the Berona Fire Department in San Diego County.

After battling California’s biggest wildfire, Kremansky and his crew drove six hours to help fight a new one.

“This fire broke out they needed some resources. We’re tired. We’ve been working really hard. We’re trying to do the best we can we’re fighting some big odds,” he said.

We asked his strike team how they keep morale high.

“We love what we do we get gratification out of being there and helping people out,” said Kremansky.

The Caldor Fire is forcing evacuations in Amador and Eldorado counties, but not everyone left, including Rich Scaggs who lives in Pollock Pines.

“Well, because we’re so close to Highway 50, we have our RV ready. We can load stuff up and be gone here pretty quickly,” he said.

Cal Fire says it’s important with an unpredictable fire, to be prepared to evacuate.

“When you live in an area like this it’s always good to have a plan. at least you can get your birth certificate your pictures and get out,” said Goff.

Additional crews have arrived to help with the Caldor Fire and there may be more to come as it continues to grow.